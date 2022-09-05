Her Boyfriend Freaked Out On Her About Taking Her High Heels Off In His Car, And Then He Accused Her Of Disrespecting Him

A 30-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 33-year-old boyfriend for the last 2 years.

Now, her boyfriend constantly wants her to attend different events with him, which she does not mind; however, he never wants her to wear anything but high heels when she goes out with him.

High heels make her feet and legs hurt terribly, and she really does not enjoy wearing them at all, but she always puts them on to make him happy.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend mentioned they were going to be headed to an event together, so he asked that she wear high heels.

He then swore that she would be sitting down for the majority of the event, so she wouldn’t have to be too uncomfortable.

“The opposite happened and I had to stand most of the time,” she explained. “Not just that but I noticed he lied about guests wearing high heels because most of the women guests wear flat shoes.”

“He admitted wanting me to be the “tallest woman” at the party. My legs and feet were hurting, they were swelled up, and I could barely walk.”

When the event was finished, and she and her boyfriend climbed into his car to go home, she took her high heels off to make her feet feel better.

Her boyfriend stared at her and demanded to know why she had done that, and she was so confused by what he meant.

