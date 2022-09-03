Her Boyfriend Still Frequently Texts All Of His Ex-Girlfriends, And It Really Bothers Her A Lot

A 28-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 33, and she has been dating her boyfriend for the last 3 months now.

Their relationship is on the newer side, but she really does think things are going great between them so far.

Well, that all changed when she learned that her boyfriend still frequently texts all of his ex-girlfriends that he’s been with over the last few years.

This really does bother her a lot, and she’s concerned that this isn’t really a good sign for her own relationship.

“I think it’s great that he was able to manage his breakup without big fights and that he can be civil with these women,” she explained.

“However, I think it’s inappropriate that both of them are still texting him regularly for no good reason.”

“Here is an example: The other day, he told me the girl he used to see texted him that she misses him and keeps thinking about him. She already knows he is no longer single. Instead of asking her to stop, he teased her and told her, “you had me, but you lost your turn.” And he kept engaging with her.”

A couple of days ago, another one of her boyfriend’s exes asked if she could stop by his house to drop off something for him that was not really that important.

Her boyfriend replied back to his ex that he wasn’t sure if she would be ok with stopping by at that time because he had someone over, to which his ex responded that she would swing by when he was by himself.

