Her Boyfriend’s Mother Tried To Push Her Into Getting Married To Him, But When She Said She Was Too Young, His Mom Totally Freaked Out

This twenty-four-year-old woman met her current boyfriend, Brent, at work. Brent is thirty-seven and used to be in a position of power over her.

But, after he transferred into a different department, they hit it off, began dating, and have been together for almost a year and a half now.

And everything had been progressing really well until just last weekend when she went over to Brent’s parent’s house for a family barbecue.

All of Brent’s siblings were there, along with their significant others and children. And at first, the night was going swimmingly.

Once all of the adults were sitting around outside toward the end of the evening, though, Brent’s seventy-year-old mother, Donna, announced that she had a surprise.

“She went inside and came back with a gorgeous pair of pearl earrings and said she wanted me to wear them down the aisle and pass them onto my own daughter,” she recalled.

She was very touched by the kind gesture and made sure to thank Donna. Then, Donna had her try on the pearls and model them.

So, she obliged, and it was a sweet moment for the two of them. Afterward, though, she went to take off the pearls and make a passing comment about not needing them for a long time.

“I’ll take them off and give them to you before I go; I won’t be needing these for a while!” is actually exactly what she said.

