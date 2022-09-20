Her Dad Is Letting Her Live Rent-Free In One Of His Apartments, And Now That Her Boyfriend Is Moving In Too, Her Dad Expects Him To Pay Rent But He Doesn’t Think It’s Fair

This twenty-three-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, Jake, since they both entered their freshman year of college.

They stayed together throughout their studies and, during their senior year, finally decided to get an apartment together.

At the time, they both decided that the costs of everything– such as rent, utilities, and groceries– should be split fifty-fifty. And this worked out for a while until they both changed jobs.

“We continued living together in that same town as our college after graduation, but, recently, we both got jobs in Chicago and are living downtown,” she explained.

More specifically, her father actually works in real estate and has a bunch of investment properties in the area. So, he has been allowing her to live in one of the properties rent-free.

But, her boyfriend was not afforded the same exact deal. Instead, her father asked her boyfriend to pay him four hundred dollars a month in rent.

“My dad is very protective, but he has been nothing but kind to my boyfriend. And his reasoning for making my boyfriend pay rent is that he wants to make sure my boyfriend is with me for me, and not because he will have a free place to live,” she said.

Plus, if her dad really were to rent out the apartment to a normal tenant, he could be charging just over two thousand dollars per month. So, her boyfriend is still getting an insane deal to live in a very high-end building right in the heart of downtown Chicago.

However, her boyfriend did not really see it that way. In fact, he believed that she would be splitting the four hundred dollars with him every single month.

