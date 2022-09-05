Her Parents Want To Adopt Her Former Fiancé, And He Even Lived In Her Childhood Bedroom After They Split Up

A 24-year-old girl was with her 24-year-old former fiancé for 7 long years. He ended up proposing to her close to a year ago, but this May, they chose to split up.

Throughout her relationship with him, though, he was always exceptionally close with her parents, but he had a special bond with her dad.

Her parents acted like he was a child of their own, and her parents really wanted him to be a part of their own family.

Her former fiancé even went with them on pretty much all of their family vacations for the last 7 years.

“It was a very tough decision to end our relationship, but we both agreed it was for the best,” she explained.

“He moved out while I finished up our lease term. His plans fell through last minute, and he moved in with my parents for a little while, finding a new place.”

“Obviously, I felt a little weird about him moving into my childhood bedroom and being at my parent’s house a fair amount.”

Having her former fiancé living with her parents certainly wasn’t easy on her, though she managed.

Her former fiancé finally moved out of her mom and dad’s place at the beginning of last month, and she figured she would never see or hear from him again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.