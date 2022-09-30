Her Sister’s Kids Fell Asleep With Her In Her Bed, And She Was Horrified When Her Brother-In-Law Tried To Get In With All Of Them

A 30-year-old woman had an older sister who sadly passed away just 2 months ago. After her sister passed, she stepped up to help care for her sister’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

So, she either goes right to her brother-in-law’s house to take care of the children, or they will come to her house.

Several days ago, her brother-in-law dropped the children off with her for what was supposed to be just the day.

Later on that night, her brother-in-law called her up to ask if it would be ok for the children to sleep over at her house.

She didn’t hesitate to say yes, and she climbed into her bed with the children. As she was reading them a bedtime story, they all fell fast asleep.

Around 1 in the morning, she was jolted awake after she heard a noise in her bedroom.

“I opened my eyes and saw my BIL slowly climbing in bed,” she explained. “I freaked out asking what he was doing. He tried to calm me down and then said that he saw the kids were with me and wanted to “join us.” This did not sit right with me…”

“I was confused. I asked how he thought this was an appropriate thing to do, and he again said that his kids were there, so he didn’t think I’d mind him being with them.”

“I felt extremely uncomfortable; I got up and asked him to please leave the room, but he objected, saying, “I can’t keep him away from his kids,” I told him that I’d have the kids join him in a minute.”

