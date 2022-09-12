He’s Refusing To Take Over The Guardianship Of His Disabled Sister After His Terminally Ill Mother Passes Away

This twenty-six-year-old man has a little sister named Patricia, who is fifteen. Patricia was also diagnosed with very low functioning Autism at an early age.

So, ever since then, his parents have always cared for Patricia because she requires a wide range of special treatments and care.

Sadly, though, his father recently passed away due to complications stemming from COVID-19.

Plus, just last week, his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and she is not expected to live until the end of this year.

“This has absolutely shattered our family, and we are still reeling,” he said.

Nonetheless, his mother has been forced to get her affairs in order. And the most pressing issue is who will care for Patricia after she passes away.

Unfortunately, though, he does not have a ton of family members to lean on.

So now, his mother has been pushing him to take over the guardianship of Patricia.

But honestly, he just really does not want to and told his mother no.

