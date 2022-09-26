His Dad’s A Home Wrecker Who Seduced His Boss’s Wife And Got Her Pregnant With Twins, So He Really Wants Nothing To Do With Him

A 23-year-old guy’s parents got divorced back when he was 8-years-old. His dad is currently 43, and his mom is 45.

After his parents got divorced, he lived with his dad full-time while visiting his mom two weekends out of every month. While he was growing up, his dad remained single and never dated anyone.

Now, a little under 2 years ago, he met a 34-year-old man named Josh, as Josh became his boss at the place where he works.

He and Josh got along so wonderfully that they became pretty close and hung out a lot. He then met Josh’s 30-year-old wife named Mary a handful of times.

When he celebrated his 22nd birthday, he had a party and invited Josh and Mary to come along. He also invited his dad, and so, at the party, he introduced Josh and Mary to his dad.

It didn’t seem to him that Josh and Mary interacted very much with his dad that day, but 2 weeks after his party, Josh mentioned to him that his dad was a really great guy.

Apparently, after the party, Josh and Mary had hung out with his dad a few times and then considered him to be one of their best friends.

“My dad would constantly go to their house on weekends to have some grill or whatever (they also invited me, but I never went),” he explained.

“Three months ago, Josh came to me to tell me that my dad was a…home wrecker who seduced his wife to cheat on him and got her pregnant. I called my dad to know what was going on, and he told me that Mary left Josh to be with my dad because they had an affair and she was pregnant and also told me that they love each other.”

