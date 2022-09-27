People Who Work With Dead Bodies Reveal The Surprising Things About What Truly Happens After We Die

Let’s face it: death is terrifying. And even though we all know death is a part of life, most of us still push this inevitable reality to the back of our minds and try to think about it as little as possible.

But, there are still a ton of people that work with dead bodies on a daily basis. Think of morticians, embalmers, forensic pathologists, and funeral directors.

These professionals have to deal with death every day and, in turn, know a lot more about what truly happens at “the end” than most want to.

Still, for one Reddit user, their curiosity was overwhelming.

“People who work with dead bodies– what is something we really don’t want to know about what you do?” they asked.

And the thread received two thousand pretty unsettling responses.

Eyes And Mouths Don’t Always Stay Closed

“We may have our eyes closed when we die, but they don’t stay that way. The first time I realized this was around 3:00 a.m. when I had to check something in the morgue. I looked, and this dead dude’s eyes were looking in my direction. Scared everything out of me.”

–Wackydetective

