She Saw The Ghost Of A Soldier Lying In Her Hallway Looking At Her One Night When She Got Up To Use The Bathroom

Astro-0/KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Usually, the biggest concerns about moving to a new house are stuff like bad plumbing or noisy neighbors, not bumping into a full-bodied ghost soldier in the hallway in the middle of the night.

TikToker @autumn.in.appalachia is sharing a haunting story from one of her followers about this very event.

When this person was 14 years old, she and her family moved from Brunswick, Georgia, to Daisy, Georgia. One night after moving in, she woke up at around three in the morning because she needed to use the bathroom.

The bathroom was in the hallway, and while she was on her way there, she decided to stop in the kitchen to get a drink.

When she came back to the hallway, she saw a soldier lying on the floor in the middle of the hallway. He had a bullet wound and significant head trauma. She could see that half of his head was missing.

This apparition was not transparent or see-through at all. It was very much like a solid person. She gathered all her courage and proceeded to venture down the hallway and step over him. As she passed him, he looked up at her and nodded his head. Then, he disappeared without a trace.

After that, she was too afraid to leave her room at night and vowed to stay in bed until sunrise. Obviously, midnight bathroom trips quickly became a thing of the past. No amount of nightlights could set her mind at ease.

Georgia has had a history of violent battles, as the state was greatly impacted by the Civil War and World War II.

A lot of people from Daisy, Georgia, were drafted into these wars, so it’s no surprise that some soldiers might still be making their rounds, even with fatal injuries.

Astro-0/KOTO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the area where she lived, there was a road called Old Savannah Road, where the soldiers would walk down after battle.

The road ran right past her property. If you ever find yourself wandering down Old Savannah Road, make sure to be well-versed in ghost etiquette. You never know who might make an appearance from beyond the grave.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan