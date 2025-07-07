She Found A Creepy Diary In Her Attic That Talked About A Bloody Shoe And Buried Secrets, And Her Neighbors Refused To Talk To Her About The Diary’s Owner

Most people find dust bunnies or discarded furniture in their attic, but TikToker Savanna Roca (@savannaroca) stumbled across something way more bone-chilling.

She discovered a creepy diary filled with unsettling entries that made her question if she was living in a haunted house.

The first entry was dated to October 7, 1962. It read: “She didn’t come home again tonight. I haven’t seen her in four days. I heard scratching again.

I thought it was something on the roof from outside, but now, I know it’s in the attic. I looked up there, but it was too dark to see. It sounds like something being dragged across the floor.”

The writer went on to say that her mother did not like it when she mentioned the strange noises or when she wrote in her journal. The second entry was from four days later, on October 11, 1964.

It described how her mother came home and had been asleep for three days. Her appearance seemed to have made the sounds in the attic worse.

Apparently, the writer ran into a man from a drugstore named Mr. Clyde, and he was worried about the family living in that house. He wouldn’t explain why, though. He simply asked if they ever woke up with scratches or nosebleeds.

The third entry was from October 19, 1964. For five days, the writer had been watching her mother sleep with her eyes open the whole time.

She was not breathing. The writer closed their eyes for just a few moments, but when she opened them again, the mother was no longer in bed.

The noises in the attic had returned, so she went up to check it out. However, she only made it a few steps before her nose began to bleed.

On October 18, she found a letter from her grandmother underneath their pillow. The letter read: “Don’t trust her.”

But there was no way that Grandmother could’ve written the letter because Mother buried her alive two years ago.

The next entry was on October 21, 1964, the writer’s birthday. According to the entry, her mother never remembered her birthday, but somehow, Mr. Clyde did, even though they had only met a few times. On the morning of her birthday, she found a box in her kitchen.

A note on top of the box read: “Happy day of birth, Rosemary.” The only thing in the box was one bloody shoe that looked similar to shoes her mother owned. She threw the shoe in the garbage but found it back on her bed later with a note that read: “Ungrateful girls meet untimely fates.”

After reading the diary, Savanna decided to try talking to the neighbors who lived behind her house. Her neighbors were in their 90s, and she wanted to see if they knew anything about the diary. She asked them if they had known anyone named Rosemary and Mr. Clyde.

They refused to talk to her and told her not to keep digging. Now, Savanna is headed to her county clerk’s office to try to find more information.

Emily Chan