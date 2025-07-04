Her Boyfriend Has A Haunted Shirt Covered In Creepy Bleach Symbols That’s Brought Shadow Figures, Bugs, And Horrible Smells Into Their Home

Many people have experienced paranormal activity involving haunted objects, from mirrors and dolls to books or even a fistful of old coins. But one 22-year-old woman has been dealing with something different: a haunted shirt.

She lives with her 24-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for two years. According to her, the supernatural phenomena all started when her boyfriend found an old black long-sleeved shirt with red bleach stains in a laundry basket in his parents’ house.

“After unfolding the shirt, he discovered a few disturbing symbols on it, which included the cross of satan, a tree with a noose, a person slitting their wrist, and the words RIP KL all drawn on it with bleach. After speaking with his parents, they had no idea where the shirt came from,” she explained.

That’s when the paranormal began. Later that same night, her boyfriend’s family actually saw a shadow figure walking out of their front door and slamming it shut. Yet, her boyfriend still proceeded to take the strange shirt back to his apartment and leave it in a random spot in his bedroom.

Then, over the ensuing months, bizarre things began to happen inside his home. He, again, saw shadow figures, this time in his own bedroom and hallway. There was also an eerie handprint on the ceiling, which appeared after the shadow figures emerged.

And no matter where her boyfriend put the shirt, it continued to seemingly cause weird events in his apartment. When he moved it to a spare bedroom closet, for instance, bugs started dying in front of the closet door. Plus, it straight up disappeared one day, and her boyfriend wasn’t able to find it for a while.

That was until she went away on vacation, and while on the phone with her boyfriend, he discovered the same shirt perfectly folded and sitting at the top of his dresser.

“A few months later, I ended up moving in due to unforeseen circumstances, and I made him move the shirt because I did not want it close to our bed,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, the shirt’s location didn’t seem to matter, since it continued sparking issues in the space. When placed under the sink, it caused a horrific smell that actually led her and her boyfriend to believe a rodent had died in their cabinet. However, even after they called maintenance to check it out, no mold or dead animal was found.

“We eventually just gave up because we were moving soon anyway. It wasn’t until we were packing when we moved the shirt out from under the sink, and within a day, the smell was gone,” she revealed.

At this point, most people would’ve probably just ditched the shirt. But she and her boyfriend still brought it to their new apartment after they moved into a different unit in the spring. Spoiler alert: the bugs followed, too.

After they placed the shirt in an office closet, tons of flying ants appeared all over the bookshelf, window ledge, and floor. And after the ant infestation, wasps began flying around their apartment constantly, followed by crickets.

Her breaking point finally came one day while her boyfriend was walking into their kitchen, and a crystal was mysteriously thrown across the room. At that point, she finally grabbed the haunted shirt, put it in a case, and sealed it up.

“I have been a practicing witch for the majority of my life, and that was my final straw. Ever since the shirt has been sealed, nothing major has happened,” she detailed.

“Every so often, we will see a shadow figure or something move, but nothing so big that it has actually disrupted our lives.”

It’s now been nearly a year, and the shirt remains sealed in their dining room. Their cat refuses to walk past it, too, and she doesn’t know what to do with the shirt.

Her boyfriend isn’t interested in getting rid of it; meanwhile, she’s worried about burying it where they live. Plus, she doesn’t want to push the haunted shirt onto someone else.

“Eventually, we want to have an area in our house for spooky/haunted items, but for now, what should we do with it?” she asked.

Would you have held onto the shirt for so long? How should she dispose of it?

