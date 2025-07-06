A Nurse Impersonated Her And Wrote Suspicious Notes To Her Kids’ Schools

In a plot twist no one saw coming, another nurse decided to impersonate TikToker Chelsey (@chelseykristin456) after they became friends.

Talk about an epic friendship fail! Here’s what happened. So, Chelsey hadn’t been working in the operating room for very long when a new nurse came from another floor.

Chelsey took her under her wing, and they became fast friends. The girl opened up to Chelsey, confiding in her that she had cancer and had been fighting it for a couple of years.

Nobody knew about it, not even her own family. She would talk to Chelsey about her treatment and the side effects.

Chelsey picked up a lot of her shifts while she went to her chemotherapy treatments. As time went on, Chelsey started learning more and more about her.

For example, she was attacked and almost killed as a teenager, and then she was attacked as a nurse by a patient, which resulted in her breaking her hand. She also had had multiple lawsuits and surgeries.

Chelsey thought this nurse must have really bad luck. So, she continued to pick up shifts for her and hid her cancer diagnosis from everyone.

But then, she found out that the nurse had been let go from her previous floor because she had a patient in the ICU who died, and the nurse went on to marry this patient’s husband.

That’s when all the alarms started going off in Chelsey’s head. Shortly after her revelation, she was called in by management to discuss some suspicious notes that she had supposedly written. These were notes that the nurse had given to her children’s schools and were signed off by Chelsey.

Apparently, the school nurse felt that something was off and reached out to Chelsey’s job, who then asked Chelsey if she had signed the notes. Obviously, she had never touched those notes. The nurse was let go from her job after that.

Then, Chelsey heard that she had been fired from another hospital in the area for doing really bad things. Clearly, this nurse was an unstable liar, and nothing she told Chelsey was true.

She ended up running out of hospitals to work for in the area, and Chelsey does not know what has become of her because she was deleted and blocked on all social media accounts.

