She Accidentally Found Messages Her Boyfriend Sent To His Best Friend Saying That He Knows He Can Find A Better Girl Than Her

A 25-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend for 2 years now, and he’s the same age as her.

Several weeks ago, she accidentally came across some messages her boyfriend had sent to his best friend.

She was on her boyfriend’s phone trying to send some photos he had of her to herself when she found a whole bunch of messages talking about her, and what he had to say really wasn’t all that nice.

“The conversation starts with his friend asking him if he is satisfied with the relationship, and my boyfriend says, “she’s the best partner/love interest.., but sometimes I feel like I can do better, she’s pretty, just not the most pretty,” she explained.

Her boyfriend moved on to talking about having a desire to sleep with other girls, and then he admitted that the first several months of a relationship are always the best.

She was crushed to read that, and she spent the next several weeks not telling her boyfriend about what she had seen on his phone.

She tried her best not to let his comments bother her, without any success. She’s been living with her boyfriend for 2 years, and she thought everything between them was going well.

“…I never expected him to say something as hurtful as this about me, given that I have been very loving and loyal to this guy,” she said.

“We have shared furniture, a pet, and a trip planned to Turkey this month. Whenever I look at his face, all I can think is, is he thinking it now?”

