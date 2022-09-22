She Finally Stood Up To Her Brother-In-Law For Always Degrading Her Husband’s Accomplishments And Income

This thirty-five-year-old woman met her husband about twelve years ago when he was still a junior engineer. And she immediately knew that he was her ideal romantic partner.

After all, he was super perceptive, funny, and considerate. But, he came with one issue– his older brother.

“The only thing I didn’t like was the way he and his brother interacted. His brother loves to talk about how successful he is but undermines my husband’s accomplishments,” she explained.

In fact, her now-brother-in-law would always demean her husband’s achievements by saying they were “good for his age.”

So, she has wanted to say something about her brother-in-law’s arrogance for many years.

“Not only was I not impressed by his income, but it’s not a secret that he is noticeably uglier– inside and out,” she revealed.

Nonetheless, her husband preferred that she just drop it, and she respected his wishes. Still, she has had to live with the constant degradation for twelve years now.

Well, until about two weeks ago, when she finally told off her brother-in-law.

It all began when her brother-in-law, his wife, and their son all went to her house for a visit. Everything was going well at first, but if you could not have guessed it, her brother-in-law started making his patronizing comments again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.