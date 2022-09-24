She Got Her Neighbor In Trouble For Selling Her Homemade Burritos And Tacos Out Of Her Garage

A woman is currently neighbors with a family that has 3 young children. The dad in this family is the only one who supports them all, and the mom is not able to have a job.

Not too long ago, the youngest child in her neighbor’s family, who is 5, sadly came down with some chronic medical issues that have left the family in dire need of money.

“Just recently, the wife of the family had started making burritos and tacos in their kitchen and selling them from a stall in their garage to make some extra money,” she explained.

“My husband and I wanted to support them, so we went and bought a few burritos and tacos. My mother and sister were also over visiting at the time and had some as well.”

“Shortly after eating them, we all become very ill with food poisoning. My elderly mother got so ill she had to be admitted to the hospital for 2 days.”

She then found out that it’s not legal at all in her town to sell food out of your house if you don’t have a permit.

She confronted her neighbor about her family getting extremely sick from her tacos and burritos, and she did it in the kindest way possible.

After informing her neighbor of how ill they all got, she questioned if she had a permit to be selling the food out of her garage.

Her neighbor said some rude things to her before snapping at her to keep her nose out of their business.

