She Promised Two Coworkers A Ride Home, But Later Kicked Them Out Of Her Car After They Were Really Disrespectful

This twenty-six-year-old woman currently works as a bartender, and this past weekend, she tended an event that was about an hour and a half drive from her house.

But, just a few hours before her long shift ended, her boss approached her and asked if she would be able to give two coworkers a ride home.

The coworkers apparently lived pretty close to her, and she had already worked with one of the girls before. So, she agreed to help them out with a ride as long as they were okay with it.

But, while she closed down the bar and got ready to go home, the coworkers already seemed like they were going to be a bit frustrating.

“They were both sitting at a table drinking beer with some leftover guests and were pretty annoyed when I told them to get ready to leave. They were both pretty tipsy already, too,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, she and the two girls ended up loading into the car together, and the first half of the ride went “okay.”

First, the girls asked if they could play some music, and she told them of course. But, after they connected to Bluetooth and began blasting club music at literally full volume, she realized she had made a mistake.

So, she turned down the volume a bit which apparently annoyed the girls even more. But, they kept trying to keep the party going.

For example, one of the girls whipped out a can of beer– which she was not happy about. She had just gotten her car seats cleaned and told them to be super careful with the beverage.

