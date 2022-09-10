She Was Uncomfortable With The Bridesmaid Dress Her Friend Chose, So She Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party, And Now Her Friend Is Furious

This twenty-nine-year-old woman has a good friend who is getting married in just a couple of months.

And even though her friend is having a pretty informal wedding, the friend still decided to ask a couple of people to be bridesmaids.

She was also asked, and, of course, she said yes. However, figuring out what dress all of the bridesmaids were going to wear quickly became a serious problem.

“I am overweight, and it’s something that I am working on as I am very much not comfortable in my body. But again, it is a work in progress,” she explained.

And this normally would not be a problem except, traditionally, bridesmaids usually wear the same dress.

So, about a week ago, her friend sent photos of the dresses she was considering for all of the bridesmaids in a group chat. Then, most of the girls voted on a long sleeve skin-tight dress that she simply would not feel comfortable in.

“It’s too tight– both in terms of physical comfort and mental comfort,” she said.

In turn, she decided to voice her opinion and explain how uncomfortable it would make her feel. Her friends, though, did not really seem to care.

Instead, they said that since everyone– except her– agreed on that particular dress, they had to go with it.

