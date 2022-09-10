She’s Refusing To Lend Her Wedding Dress To Her Sick Sister-In-Law

This twenty-nine-year-old woman and her fiancé, June, were set to get married this month. She and June have been together for three years and were super excited to tie the knot.

June’s younger sister, Jane, is also engaged to her long-time boyfriend, and their wedding was going to take place in January of 2023.

But, just two weeks ago, Jane was sadly diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer at the young age of twenty-eight. So, everyone in the family was understandably devastated.

And afterward, Jane visited her with an unusual request. Jane asked if she would give them her wedding this month.

“Yes, our wedding, that includes the venue, catering, and all of the vendors except wedding favors. They want to get married before Jane starts her treatment, and she is a good friend of mine. So, I didn’t hesitate and agreed,” she said.

She and June had already paid for everything up front aside from their photographer. But, she said it would be no problem since Jane already had a generous wedding budget saved up.

And in terms of guests, she did not think it would be a problem to tell everyone and reschedule since she only invited seventy-five people.

So, everything was going surprisingly well until Jane approached her with yet another request. And this time, Jane apparently wanted to wear her wedding dress and veil since she could not find a dress she liked anywhere.

But there was no way she was going to let that happen.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.