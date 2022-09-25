Some Guy Asked Her If He Could Take Her To A Hotel In Exchange For Buying Her Dinner

Dating can be difficult. But it gets even harder when your date gives you an ultimatum on your first encounter.

This is exactly what happened to TikTok creator @chicagogirlsouthernworld, whose date contacted her afterward demanding a different kind of relationship than she wanted.

Instantly, you can see that Kim Jenson-Pitts is bothered by the way that her date ended with a man that she recently went to dinner with.

“Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse, they do,” she said at the beginning of her video.

While standing in her living room, the disappointment is apparent in her expression when she describes the aftermath of this date.

Kim explains that she received a text from this man right after their date. It’s so bad that she asks viewers for “recommendations on what I should text back in response,” because it made her feel so uncomfortable.

At first, the message sounds normal: he’s asking for a second date. Until she reads the rest of the message and figures out that he’s secretly asking for more.

“So even though I’m not wanting a relationship now foreseeable future,” she begins to read. “Any interest in dinner again…and possibly an overnight?”

TikTok; pictured above is Kim in her video

