Why Not Try Making This Creamy And Easy Pasta Recipe For Dinner Tonight?

Do you ever find yourself looking for simple and easy recipes you can create in a matter of minutes? If the answer is yes, then you’re in the right place.

While we all like to claim we could work our way up the ladder in Hell’s Kitchen, half of us wouldn’t last two seconds next to Chef Ramsey, and that’s okay.

I mean, let’s face it. Grocery shopping for the week doesn’t involve an extensive list of high-end goods as we scurry through the nearest market searching for the perfect Beef Wellington ingredients. You know, the dish known worldwide as Gordon Ramsay’s signature dish?

Well, if you’re anything like me, odds are a simple dish such as pasta with fresh bread has made it to the grocery list yet again this week.

However, it’s time to step up our game with a simple dish full of flavor as TikTok user @simplefood4you takes you on a delicious trip to Italy with just a few simple steps and yummy ingredients.

The cooking connoisseur starts off the delicious dish by tossing in butter, shallots, and garlic. Tomato paste and chili flakes are next on the list.

Add these to your pan and caramelize.

To ensure your pasta is extra creamy, heavy whipping cream is crucial. Now it’s time to make your dish creamy and cheesy. Parmesan cheese is an absolute must-have ingredient, along with a dash of salt and pepper.

TikTok; pictured above is the pasta

