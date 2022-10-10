10 Questions You Need To Ask YOURSELF Before You Start Dating

Getting into a new relationship is a big deal, whether for the first or the 100th time. Even more so if said relationship(s) have been failures.

It is normal to have reservations when dating again after a failed relationship. However, in my time as a relationship coach and someone with plenty of personal experience with failed relationships, there are things you need to figure out for yourself before you dive into a new relationship.

Taking time to reflect on your dating habits and your wants/needs from a relationship will go a long way in increasing the odds that your next relationship will work out better.

With that said, here are 10 questions you need to ask yourself before dating again.

#1: Am I ready to date again?

This one should always be your first question. First, you need to make sure you are at a place in your life where dating is going to be worth it. There are just some parts of our life where dating is more complicated.

If you are moving to a new state, starting a new job, pursuing a goal or dream, or dealing with something personal, it might not be the best time to start dating.

Let your life calm down a little bit before you start dating.

#2: Am I over my ex?

