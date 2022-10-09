Her Boyfriend Is About To Have A Baby With His Ex-Girlfriend, And She’s Afraid He’s Going To Fall Back In Love With His Ex

A 20-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 25-year-old boyfriend for over a year now, although they had a couple of breaks along the way.

Despite their breakups, they always did get back with one another. Initially, in their relationship, they did have a couple of issues with her boyfriend’s ex.

She discovered that her boyfriend had been “secretly” dating his ex at the same time that he was dating her.

As soon as she found this all out, she confronted her boyfriend, and he made a choice to break up with his ex and block her.

Her boyfriend did pick her, and it seemed like his ex was no longer a threat to their relationship.

“A few days ago, my friend texted me some screenshots of his ex telling people on Twitter that she’s pregnant, and at that moment, I was with him,” she explained.

“So I asked, and he told me she came to him and said she was 5 months pregnant. I was in shock; he told me that he wasn’t going to stay with her, he would help with whatever the baby needs, but he really wants to stay with me.”

“We had plans to have a baby in 5 years, and knowing that he’s going to have that right now with someone else is killing me.”

Her boyfriend will be asking his ex for a DNA test, as he claims there’s no way to know if the baby really is his since he has not been seeing his ex.

