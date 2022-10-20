Her Husband Is Furious She Left His Family’s Vacation, But She Only Flew Home Because She Overheard Him Saying He Did Not Want Her There

This woman’s husband always goes on an annual vacation with his family. And to be honest, she has no problem with his family at all.

But, since they only recently got married, she is just not super close with her in-laws yet. She does not get to see them that often and still feels like there is that invisible barrier preventing them from feeling totally comfortable around each other. And that’s completely normal.

Just last week, though, her in-laws began planning their yearly trip, and she decided to ask her husband if she could also attend.

At first, her husband was apparently pretty hesitant about it. But she told him that the trip would be a great opportunity for her to get to know everyone better. So, her husband ended up agreeing to take her along.

“His family was surprised to see me but still welcomed me,” she recalled. And afterward, the trip got off to a great start.

Well, that was until day three– when her father-in-law, mother-in-law, her husband, and the rest of his siblings were sitting outside.

She was preparing a fruit salad inside the kitchen; meanwhile, her in-laws were deep in conversation on the porch. And after she finished the fruit salad and started making her way back outside, she overheard her mother-in-law trash-talking someone.

“Did she really have nowhere else to spend the weekend?” her mother-in-law asked the group.

And honestly, she had no clue who her mother-in-law was even talking about. So, she just kept on walking.

