She Inherited Everything From Her Grandpa, Since He Didn’t Want Her Brother To Get A Dime For Dating A Single Mom

Andrey Kiselev - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Inheriting money can feel like a blessing, until it puts you at the center of a family divide. After her grandfather passed, this 25-year-old woman learned that everything he owned would be passed down to her… and nothing to her older brother.

The decision wasn’t a shock; it had been discussed quietly years before. But now that it’s real, emotions are running high, accusations are flying, and she’s being accused of tearing the family apart for honoring her grandfather’s final wishes.

A couple of months ago, her grandpa passed away following a long battle with a sickness. Her grandpa outlined his will a while back, and she knew (via her mom) that her grandpa was going to allow her to inherit everything, yet leave her brother with nothing.

Her brother is a decade older than she is, and he’s spent the last three years dating a single mom of three children.

Her brother did recently propose to his girlfriend, and since they live in a different city than she does, she’s only met the girl a couple of times.

“My mom told me he’s not leaving my brother anything because he’s dating a single mom, and he doesn’t want his money to go towards kids that are not our family. My brother doesn’t plan to have any kids,” she explained.

“When I found out, I was shocked and upset. My brother and I are not close, but it felt wrong. Just because he’s dating a single mom shouldn’t mean he gets punished.”

“My mom supported my grandfather and said it’s not personal, it’s logical, as his biological granddaughter, my future children will be his lineage, so he wants that money to benefit them. She told me not to say anything to my brother and reminded me of the conversation that we had with his fiancée in the past, where she warned me not to date men with kids and take on their ‘burden,’ so she would be hypocritical to be upset at this.”

Additionally, her brother’s fiancée forwarded private school links to her mom, seemingly expecting their family to fund her children’s attendance at pricey private schools.

Andrey Kiselev – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She then went to her grandpa to confirm he didn’t want her brother to inherit anything, and he made it clear that he didn’t spend his life working his heart out to allow other people outside of their family to profit off of his hard work.

Apparently, her grandpa even warned her brother about dating a single mom. She then turned to her roommate to have her weigh in, and her roommate said her grandpa’s wishes sounded normal to her, as her own dad isn’t planning on leaving her stepsister anything when he passes.

Since her grandpa’s funeral, her brother has learned that he’s been left out of the will, and he’s furious. Her brother called her gross and a jerk for excluding his fiancée’s kids from inheriting anything.

She informed her brother of her grandpa’s rationale behind not wanting him to get a dime, and her brother argued it made no sense.

“He says I should still give him his part since it’s now mine, not my grandfather’s, and I said no,” she continued.

“I want to live a comfortable life and have kids who don’t have to worry about money, and I just feel like he already is a homeowner and successful in his career, so what would he need the money for?”

“He said he wants it to provide for his family, and I just said no again. He says we’re [jerks] and hasn’t spoken to me or our mom. His fiancée also texted me saying that we’ve now alienated her and her kids from our family, and we only have ourselves to blame.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski