Her Roommate Thinks She Should Cover The Rent For Her Unemployed Sister

Can you imagine leaving your apartment one day for a trip and coming back home to find out your roommate’s sister, who can’t pay rent because she doesn’t have a job, is staying with you?

That’s the rough situation this young woman recently found herself in, and shockingly, her roommate actually expected her to cover their sister’s share of the rent!

For context: she has one roommate named Rose, and recently, she went away to attend a family get-together. Then, when she finally got back, she walked in and realized someone else was in their apartment. Spoiler alert: it was Rose’s little sister.

She obviously asked Rose what was happening, too, and her roommate claimed her sister had “come from the village” and would be staying with them for a couple of days while trying to apply for jobs.

“I asked Rose why she didn’t let me know beforehand, and she said, ‘I thought you wouldn’t mind,'” she recalled.

Well, the “few days” that Rose’s sister was supposed to stay with them have dragged on for what seems like forever.

And apparently, the job search hasn’t been going very well, either, because Rose’s sister is constantly spending time at home and doing nothing productive.

“No job hunting, no house chores, just using up our space, electricity, water, and food. She is basically moved in,” she noted.

That’s why, when it was time for them to pay their rent, she divided the whole cost into three and only sent Rose a third. This pushed her roommate to call her and claim that she didn’t submit her whole rent payment.

“I told her to divide the total into three, and that is my part,” she revealed.

Well, Rose proceeded to flip out and use the fact that her sister wasn’t working as an excuse for her not paying rent.

On top of that, Rose insisted that, since she’s been working for years, she should “be able” to afford the full half by herself. She even got told that she should “overlook” the situation and give Rose’s sister “a little help.”

“I told her point blank, ‘You didn’t ask me before bringing your sister in, and now you expect me to pay her rent, too? Absolutely not,” she said.

And rather than understanding that, Rose just accused her of being “wicked” and stormed off.

How long is too long for guests to stay without contributing any rent? Was Rose out of line for springing this on her? What would you have done in her shoes?

