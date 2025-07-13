His Coworker Sent Him A Racy Photo, So His Wife Wants Him To Quit His Job

Ihor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He shut it down immediately. The flirty texts, the inappropriate photo; he knew exactly what he stood to lose, and he wanted no part of it. So he told his wife everything, expecting trust. Instead, he got suspicion.



Now she’s questioning his loyalty, accusing him of holding on to the past, and demanding he walk away from his job.

But for him, quitting isn’t just about employment, it’s about survival. He’s already lost himself once, and he’s not willing to do it again just to prove a point.

This 43-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife have three children together. Recently, he got a new coworker, a 34-year-old woman, and they both really hit it off.

From his perspective, he was only trying to be friendly with his coworker, but she seems to have taken that the wrong way.

“We used to text, but nothing that was questionable. Then she sent me some flirty text and a racy pic of her,” he explained.

“I basically shut her down and told her I don’t have any interest in having an affair with her. I have a good wife who gives me a good life, and I don’t want to damage it.”

He went right to his wife about what his coworker did, and they had a laugh about it. However, his wife decided to dig through his phone to see the photo and texts for herself.

As soon as his wife found the evidence, she was furious with him, not his coworker. Misdirected much?

Ihor – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His wife is angry because she feels that the minute she’s incapable of being an excellent wife for him, she’s worried he will cheat on her. He informed his wife that he would file for divorce before cheating.

“For a bit of context, I went through a bout of depression a decade ago, my youngest wasn’t born yet, I lost my job, it was a dark time,” he said.

“Eventually, my wife asked for a separation. I was able to crawl out of the hole, got a job, etc., and she came back.”

“But after that, I realized that I can’t lose myself again, or I will lose everything. For her part, she has apologized for leaving and has been a good wife.”

But coming back around to the problem of his coworker, his wife is now demanding that he quit his job entirely.

He told his wife no way, because he knows that if he struggles to find a different job while unemployed, his wife will certainly leave him, and he will experience loss all over again.

After he declined to quit his job, his wife mocked him for wanting to hook up with his coworker and said that’s the real reason he won’t walk away from his job.

“I told her that if she divorces me, she has no business telling me who I date,” he continued. “I basically said to her that I am not quitting my job, I am not discussing it anymore.”

“She will probably leave me if I quit my job and struggle to find another one, so she may as well leave me now because I would rather be divorced than be divorced and jobless.”

“She accused me of holding on to the past, but how could I not? She left me once, I won’t ever put myself in that position again…”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski