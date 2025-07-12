He Said He’s Done Bankrolling His Fiancée’s Family, And Her Mom Called Him Ungrateful

He’s always known his fiancée was nothing like the family she came from, but unfortunately, their problems have become his too.

For the past few years, he’s quietly covered rent, loaned money, even co-signed on a car, telling himself it was just this once, just one more time.

But last week at dinner, when yet another expense was casually tossed his way, something in him snapped. And now that he’s finally said he’s done footing the bill, the people who’ve taken the most from him are suddenly acting like he’s the problem.

He’s 32 and proposed to his 29-year-old fiancée a year ago. While she’s intelligent, hilarious, and generous, it’s hard to see where she gets it from, since her family is the opposite.

“Since we started dating, her mom, dad, and younger brother have been ‘going through something.’ Lost jobs, medical bills, car repos, you name it,” he explained.

“I’m not heartless, so over the past three years, I’ve helped a lot, loaned money, paid for rent once, even co-signed on her mom’s used car.”

“The problem is…I started to notice a pattern. The ’emergencies’ always conveniently popped up around holidays, birthdays, or after they’d post vacation pics.”

Yet, here he is working sixty hours every week while turning budgeting into his side job, since he needs to save enough for a wedding and a home.

So, he’s absolutely been playing the role of an ATM to his fiancée’s whole family, and make no mistake, these people are taking advantage of him while his fiancée quietly stands by.

A week ago, they were all together having dinner when his fiancée’s mom wanted to know if he would be paying for a photographer and florist for the upcoming wedding.

“I just laughed and said, ‘No, we’re actually trimming the budget since I’m not paying for everyone’s life anymore,'” he added.

“Dead silence. Her mom turned red and said I was being ‘cold and ungrateful’ to people who’ve ’embraced me like family.’ Her brother muttered something like ‘bet you’d care more if we were your family.'”

“Now my fiancée is upset and says I embarrassed her parents in front of everyone.”

He’s left wondering if he was wrong to tell his fiancée’s family that he’s no longer interested in funding their lives anymore.

What do you think?

