Her Sister Took A Family Heirloom From Her Adopted Daughter And Claimed She Wasn’t Real Family

This twenty-eight-year-old woman met her husband about ten years ago. And at that time, he was a single father raising a six-month-old baby girl named Lily.

She had worked at a bakery where he would bring Lily every Saturday. So, they eventually got to talking, started going out, and finally got married six years ago. Soon after they tied the knot, she also legally adopted Lily as her daughter.

Anyway, her family has a tradition where, once the oldest daughter turns eleven, she is gifted an old sapphire ring.

“The ring belonged to my grandmother, who gave it to my aunt, who gave it to me because all of my cousins are male,” she explained.

“Lily’s eleventh birthday was a few months ago, so I gave the ring to her because she is my oldest daughter.”

And if you could not have guessed it, Lily was over the moon. Her daughter loved her new ring more than anything and even wore it on a chain around her neck in order to keep track of it.

The other day, though, she received a text from her sister, Mia, and everything went downhill after that.

Apparently, Mia– who is twenty-four– is one of Lily’s favorite people. Mia was always a great aunt who would even surprise Lily by picking her up from school, taking her to the bookstore, and going out to eat.

So, when Mia texted her the other day and said she would be picking up Lily from school, she thought nothing of it. She just told Mia to make sure Lily got home at a decent hour since, after all, it was a school night.

