Petition To Remove Brett Favre From Pro Football Hall Of Fame Gains Over 20,000 Signatures Following Accusations Of Misusing Welfare Funds

Brett Favre, the celebrated former NFL quarterback, was famous for breaking all of the league’s career passing records while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Now, though, that legacy has been tainted by allegations of corruption. More specifically, the most extensive case of corruption in the state of Mississippi’s history.

Favre is allegedly tied to the misappropriation of about seventy-seven million dollars that was supposed to go to charity.

Favre has since denied having any knowledge that the funds he used for various personal projects were welfare money.

However, court filings, tax records, and text messages have painted a different picture. Most recently, ESPN and The Athletic obtained tax records which revealed that the football star’s charity, Favre 4 Hope, allocated over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars toward the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation between 2018 and 2020.

Favre 4 Hope was originally launched to aid charities that provide resources and support to breast cancer patients and disabled children.

Additionally, back in 2017, Favre allegedly asked former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to fund a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi– where he was an alumnus, and his daughter played volleyball at the time.

Text messages between Favre and Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) founder Nancy Drew regarding this matter were also revealed.

“If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre asked.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.