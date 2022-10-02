Police Department Hilariously Credits Spongebob Squarepants With Helping Them Catch A Serial Burglar

Spongebob Squarepants, the lovable and quirky sea sponge, wore many hats while in the beloved childhood cartoon.

Of course, he was a fry cook, but he also dabbled in art history, custodial cleaning, and hotel concierge service.

And now, Spongebob is even being credited with the catching of a serial burglar off-screen in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Between July 23 and September 13, the Tulsa Police Department received five different burglary reports from the same Waterside Apartment Complex located near 17th and W. Jackson Street.

The victims all reported similar details– for example, front doors being kicked in and electronics, televisions, and guns being stolen.

Additionally, during many of the burglaries, the perpetrator was wearing Spongebob Squarepants shorts and matching socks.

So, when a man named Edward Price attempted to sell some of the items on Facebook Marketplace, and police officers spotted Spongebob shorts in the background, they knew they had found their suspect.

In turn, Edward was served with a search warrant on September 16 by Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives.

Facebook; pictured above is Edward Price in his mugshot

