She Called The Front Desk Twice For Help Before She Was Later Found Murdered In The Bathtub Of Her Hotel Room

In 2004, twenty-eight-year-old Joy Hayward of Jacksonville, North Carolina, had just started a new phase of her life.

After being born and raised in Annapolis, Maryland, she attended Salisbury University. Joy graduated in 2003, at which point she decided to move to North Carolina to live with her fiancé, Mike.

But Mike was a subcontractor and had to travel often for work. So, in February of 2004, he was forced to go on another temporary work assignment in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. And on February 12, Joy decided to drive to visit him.

Once Joy arrived at Mike’s place that evening, the night started out well. The couple got to catch up and share a few drinks together.

Unfortunately, though, things went awry later on after the pair got into an argument, and Joy left. She ended up deciding to get a room at the Days Inn in Chester, Pennsylvania– a hotel not too far from where Mike was staying.

So, Joy arrived and checked in at about 1:30 a.m. Oddly, though, she did not immediately go up to her room– which had been on the sixth floor.

Instead, Joy left the Days Inn for about an hour and a half. Then, according to the desk clerk, he and Joy exchanged a few pleasantries before she finally got into the elevator and went to her room at 3:00 a.m.

The clerk also recalled seeing a man walking behind Joy toward the elevator and getting in at the same time.

Facebook; pictured above is Joy

