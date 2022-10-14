She Does Not Want Her Husband To Walk His Sister Down The Aisle Because She Thinks It Would Be “Odd” 

This woman has a thirty-seven-year-old husband named Mike, who is the oldest sibling in his family. But Mike definitely has the closest relationship with his twenty-eight-year-old sister, Beth.

Beth apparently had a lot of issues with her father growing up. So, Beth went no contact and only stayed in touch with Mike– mainly because the rest of the family judged Beth for cutting off communication.

Anyway, Beth is now engaged to her fiancé of three years and set to get married very soon. And according to her, Beth and her father are sort of rekindling their relationship because of the milestone.

“From what I understand, Beth and her dad are slowly getting reconciled,” she revealed.

Nonetheless, Beth has been very adamant that her father will have no part in the wedding. So instead, Beth asked Mike to take the traditional father’s place and walk her down the aisle.

And honestly, she felt pretty uneasy about her husband, Mike, agreeing to do that for his sister.

“I have to say, I was taken aback, and it felt a bit odd for me because her dad is alive, he and Beth are on speaking terms again, and he is going to be there at the wedding,” she said.

“So, the logical thing to do is have him walk Beth down the aisle.”

In fact, she truly just believes that the role is not intended to be fulfilled by a brother. So, she actually decided to get involved and bring her beliefs up to her sister-in-law. And if you could not have guessed it, Beth was pretty pissed.

