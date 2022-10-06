She’s Really Upset That Her Daughter Does Not Want To Take A Bahamas Vacation For Her High School Graduation 

This forty-eight-year-old woman has a teenage daughter, Meg, who is seventeen. But, their relationship is not like something out of Gilmore Girls. Instead, she and Meg could not be any more different.

For instance, she is a super extroverted person who loves to travel and try new things. On the other hand, her daughter is quite introverted. Playing video games is also Meg’s favorite hobby.

Anyway, Meg is approaching high school graduation soon. And in preparation for that milestone, Meg began saving up all of her paychecks from work to afford a trip.

She did not know about this, though, and had been planning to take Meg on an extravagant vacation to the Bahamas following graduation.

In fact, she even told Meg about this plan a month ago, and her daughter never indicated that she did not want to go.

Well, that was until just recently when she found out that Meg had been planning a trip of her own. More specifically, Meg told her that she did not want to go to the Bahamas anymore because she planned to go to Universal Studios with her girlfriend. Ouch.

She was honestly really upset by this but tried to understand her daughter’s decision.

“I asked Meg why on Earth they would want to go to Universal Studios– something we could do whenever we have the money– and not the Bahamas, which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she recalled.

She also noted how traveling to the Bahamas is apparently every teenage girl’s dream, as well as a vacation that she had always wanted to go on.

