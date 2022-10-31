She Offered To Pay For Her Niece’s Boarding School Tuition But Got Accused Of Trying To Be Her Mother And Using Money As A Manipulation Tactic

This woman has a ten-year-old daughter named Luisa, and her brother Charlie has an eleven-year-old daughter named Sophie. And since Luisa and Sophie were so close in age, they quickly became best friends growing up.

And even after she and her family moved abroad three years ago, Luisa and Sophie’s friendship never faltered.

In fact, they stay in touch via social media, and the distance has encouraged Sophie to visit and stay at her home during all of the school holidays.

Recently, though, an idea that could have brought the girls back together for good sparked some serious drama in her family.

For context, both she and Charlie grew up in upper-middle-class families. They attended private schools, regularly traveled abroad for holidays, and participated in typically-expensive hobbies.

Charlie’s wife Rebecca, on the other hand, did not grow up with access to such luxuries. And this difference has caused some awkwardness in the past at family gatherings.

“Nothing malicious, just faux pas’,” she noted.

On top of that, though, her brother Charlie also decided to pursue a career that could not support the same standard of living they grew up accustomed to.

And while Charlie had been fine with that, their parents were not exactly pleased– especially because it meant Charlie could not give the same opportunities to Sophie.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.