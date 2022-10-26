She Taught Herself How To Read Tarot Cards, And She’s Explaining How You Can Start Doing This Too

There has been a huge popularization of tarot cards and other metaphysical practices in the past decade or so. I’m not just talking about the new Sabrina series or even the remake of the Charmed series.

A lot of people are turning to pagan practices because it’s what they feel most comfortable with. They feel like they can search for themselves in a way that is true to them.

I personally have bought many beautiful tarot decks, and I have tried teaching myself how to do a reading.

But I don’t understand the cards’ meanings fully. There are so many different websites and postings it’s hard to know which one would be the best to use.

One TikToker named Alexis, who goes by @tinymystic, has shared how she taught herself to read tarot cards.

“I’m going to show you exactly what I did to learn how to read tarot cards,” Alexis explained. “I taught myself, and this is exactly step-by-step what I did to learn.”

“The first thing you’re gonna want to do is understand the logical definition of each card that you’re reading. So, you want to study the cards. You really want to understand what the meaning of the cards are, what the traditional meanings are.”

That makes sense. Whenever I try and learn a new hobby, I take time to study the different techniques and details of how to do the hobby.

TikTok; pictured above is Alexis in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.