She Threatened To Report Her Mother For Kidnapping After Her Mother Missed Drop-Off And Secretly Took Her Son To The Beach

This twenty-three-year-old woman and her husband had a son named Declan last year. And after her mother took Declan for a visit about two months ago, she nearly had a heart attack.

It all began after Declan went to go stay at his grandparent’s house on a Saturday morning at about 11:00 a.m. Her son was supposed to stay there all day; then, on Sunday, he was going to spend time with her mother.

She was completely fine with the entire plan, too, and only gave her mother one condition. She wanted Declan to be home by 12:00 p.m. on Sunday since her husband is a blue-collar worker and only gets Sundays off. So, her husband wanted to see his son, too.

Anyway, her mother reportedly agreed to the plan and said that she was just going to take Declan shopping and maybe to lunch.

So, she let her mother have her time with Declan and just texted on Sunday at about 9:00 a.m. to check what time her son would be getting dropped off. Weirdly, though, her mom never answered.

Then, she tried reaching out to her stepdad and also got no response. And it was definitely unsettling, but she tried to give her mom a bit more time to get back to her.

By 11:00 a.m., though, her mother had never texted her back or returned any of her calls. So, she understandably started to panic.

Thankfully, at 12:00 p.m., she finally heard from her mother and learned that Declan was safe. But, it was also at that moment that she learned her mother had totally disregarded her boundaries.

Apparently, her mother had taken Declan to the beach, and they were hanging out there that afternoon.

