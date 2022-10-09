She Was Left Crying In The Airport For An Hour After An Employee In A Store Asked Her If She Was Pregnant

“How far along are you?” is one of the worst things to hear when you’re not pregnant. It always makes you feel like everyone is constantly watching you and can see right through you to your biggest insecurities.

This is, unfortunately, what happened to the owner of the Australian company, Tribe Skincare, @tribeskincare on TikTok, when she was in an airport recently.

Her eyes are swollen and puffy in her first video when she says, “So, I’ve just spent the last hour crying in the Melbourne airport.”

As most of us do when waiting for your flight, she was walking around the airport, trying to kill some time before she had to get to her gate for boarding.

“I was looking forward to doing some shopping while my flight was delayed,” she explained.

But her shopping trip took a turn when she walked into a store and was greeted with something unpleasant.

“I was just going about my business, shopping around for some clothes,” she said. “The lady who was there was like, ‘Oh, how far along are you?'”

She was in complete shock and didn’t know what to say. Not only is the entire situation awkward, but the salesperson continued to make it worse by insisting that she looked pregnant.

TikTok; pictured above is the owner of Tribe Skincare in her video

