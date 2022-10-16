This 1-Year-Old Stray Cat Named Nancy Was Scheduled To Be Euthanized By The Shelter She Was At Since They Couldn’t Afford Her Medical Bills, But One Woman Stepped Up To Save Her Life

It’s painful to think that some animals find their way into a shelter and are left to wait for the right family to pick them up and take them home.

However, it’s even more painful to have that animal brought to the shelter with major health conditions and expect the shelter to cover it.

Unfortunately, in some cases, the shelter has to look at other opportunities, which tend to involve euthanizing the animal.

Nancy Grace is a one-year-old tabby stray cat with pretty white paws who was recently placed on the “kill list” at the shelter where she ended up at.

Poor Nancy Grace arrived at the shelter and immediately started showing concerning symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and increased thirst.

Time would soon tell that Nancy Grace was suffering from Feline Hyperthyroidism, and to make matters worse, the shelter could not afford her medical bills. Therefore, Nancy Grace was scheduled to be euthanized on September 14th.

Feline Hyperthyroidism is a common disease found in cats that involves an enlarged thyroid gland in their neck. If left untreated, the condition could lead to further complications such as heart failure or death.

A woman named Lily stepped up to create a GoFundMe page to save Nancy, and Lily also offered to foster Nancy if she could get her out of the shelter.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Nancy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.