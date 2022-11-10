His Parents Do Not Want To Participate In His Wedding Because They Don’t Like Interacting With Other People, So He Disinvited Them Altogether, And Now His Family Thinks He’s Overreacting

This thirty-one-year-old man is currently engaged to his fiancé and has been in the process of planning his wedding. But, two guests have been giving him some serious pushback– his parents.

According to him, dealing with his parents has always been a tall task for as long as he can remember.

Apparently, both of his parents are severely anti-social to the point where they have not left his childhood neighborhood in twelve years.

They have both worked from home as data analysts since the early 2000s and refuse to leave their house ninety-five percent of the time.

In fact, the last time they set foot outside the community lines was when he left to attend medical school in another city.

And during his childhood, his parent’s distaste for human interaction really affected his social life, too.

He was never allowed to have any friends over at his house, and his parents never attended any important events– such as parent-teacher conferences, school celebrations, or family gatherings. They always claimed the events just had “too many people.”

“They would email my teachers or have phone calls. And this would be in emergencies; they mostly emailed my teachers,” he recalled.

Thankfully, though, he did have grandparents, aunts, and uncles who loved him to pieces and were very involved in his life– despite having demanding jobs, kids, and other things in their own lives.

