She Has No Interest In Coming Home For The Holidays Because She Feels Like Her Family Just Uses Her For Expensive Gifts

Every year for the holidays, a young woman makes the trip home to be with her family, and flying home is about a 2,000-mile journey for her.

It’s extremely expensive for her to come home for the holidays, and she usually spends about $800 to $1,000 on her flights alone.

On top of that, she has to buy presents for 15 family members, and she also has to pay her own way while she’s home, buying groceries and paying to eat out; you get the idea.

Every trip home, she ends up dropping around $3,000 every single time for the holiday season.

“Sure, I could just skip out on getting everybody gifts and hoping me being there to celebrate and spend quality time is enough, but unfortunately, my presence is not enough for them,” she explained.

“They want gifts too. Not only that, I stay with my parents and my two siblings, that still live at home. So for the duration of my stay there, I’m typically sleeping on the floor or a sleeping bag. It’s far from comfortable with a bad back.”

“Plus, a good majority of my family hates me because I call out their bs. I got tired of being cordial and being around them. So I’d rather not waste my time or money on them. So this year, I’ve decided to save myself, the headache, back pain, expenses, and my sanity.”

Now there’s another problem here, too; she and her husband recently came to inherit a house, a car, and half of the money his mom and dad had.

She hasn’t informed her family of the dollar amount she’s getting, which equates to about $70,000 after taxes, as it’s counted as income.

