She’s Really Good At Fantasy Football, And Her Boyfriend Suspects She Can’t Be Straight Because Of This Hobby

A 25-year-old girl has pretty much always enjoyed sports, whether it’s football, baseball, or basketball.

Back when she was 19-years-old, she began dating a guy who was super into basketball, and he also happened to work as a water boy for their local NBA franchise.

Her boyfriend at the time was frequently able to get her one ticket to the home games, and the seat she got to sit in was always really, really good.

She rarely missed an opportunity to go to the games when he did get her a ticket, and over the course of the 2 and a half years she spent with him, she attended 20+ games.

It never bothered her having to go alone to the games; in fact, that just helped her really fall in love with basketball.

After she broke up with that guy, she went on to meet the guy she’s dating now 3 years ago. He’s 31, and when they first started dating, it happened to be the same time as the beginning of the NBA season.

“My boyfriend’s friends play fantasy basketball but needed another player to fill out the league,” she explained.

“I said if they couldn’t find anyone else to play I would like to try it. They laughed I don’t think they thought I was serious but they didn’t find another player so they allowed me to join their league.”

“I threw myself at it. Before I just used to watch the games but then I started listening to podcasts, following Reddit threads, Twitter accounts, reading articles, etc. I ended up getting second place that first year, although it was close. They were pleasantly surprised with my success but attributed it to beginner’s luck.”

