This Single Dad Made His 13-Year-Old Daughter Cancel Her Date After She Didn’t Ask The Guy To Meet Him First

A single dad has a 13-year-old daughter, and he’s been raising her all by himself for the last 9 years.

His daughter is the best thing to have happened to him in his life, and about a week ago, she began talking to him about a boy she goes to school with.

His daughter said this boy wanted her to meet up with him on a Saturday to get pizza together, and since last weekend was pretty quiet for them after Thanksgiving, she figured it would be fine, so she said yes to the date.

As soon as his daughter informed him about the date she was going on, he stated that he really did want to get to meet this boy beforehand.

“She immediately got annoyed and asked why,” he explained. “I said that if a guy is asking my daughter out, I just want to be able to put a face to a name.”

“I promised her it was not going to be some goofy “dad interrogates boyfriend and acts all scary” schtick. I told her to tell him I wanted to meet him and just say “Hi.” She tells me she’s told him.”

When last Saturday came around, his daughter made her way out the front door, and he asked her to pause for a moment.

He then wanted to know where this boy was, and she claimed that her date was standing outside before saying they were going to ride their bikes over to get pizza.

He questioned his daughter about why her date was not standing at their front door, ready to meet him, and she claimed her date was too nervous and couldn’t find the right words to say to him.

