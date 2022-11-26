This Tiny, 360 Square-Foot Nantucket Home Is Listed For A Whopping $2.095 Million, Highlighting The Insane Market Value Of The Area

If you aspire to live large and vacation like royalty in coastal New England, there is no more luxurious a place than Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The island, located about thirty miles south of Cape Cod, is best known for its historical significance as the whaling capital of the world between 1690 to the 1800s.

Plus, if you could not have guessed, the town boasts famous bay scallops, ample fishing opportunities, and beautiful lighthouses– three to be exact.

Dwellers and visitors alike can also frequent adorable shops and boutiques, breweries, hiking trails, and bike paths to explore the tiny island.

The region is most populated during the warmer months, though, and its economy is primarily fueled by major tourism revenue.

So, most who own homes in Nantucket do not stay there year round– and the price of real estate on the fourteen miles long and three-and-a-half-mile-wide island is exorbitant.

In fact, according to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in October was $3.6 million, representing just shy of a twenty percent uptick year over year.

The median listing sold price was also $5 million, with the price per square foot averaging at about one thousand and five hundred dollars.

Zillow; pictured above is a listing on Cabot Lane

