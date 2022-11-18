Why Do We Keep Going Back To Exes We Know Are Toxic And Not Good For Us?

Sometimes you cannot help who you fall in love with. You hope they will be your person – until you find out they are just toxic. Unfortunately, it happens to the best of us.

If you have any experience with a toxic partner, you know they can make your life hell both during the relationship and long after they are gone.

The damage inflicted by toxic partners often leaves trauma and wounds that follow us into our next relationship. One of the worst parts of parting with a toxic partner is the backslide that can sometimes occur. Sometimes that toxic ex knows just what to say or do to worm themselves back into their life.

When this happens, you’re inviting the cycle of toxic behavior to consume your life once again.

Why Do We Go Back?

Let’s look at seven common reasons you would go back to a toxic ex and look at a few tips to break the cycle if your toxic ex keeps pulling you back in.

Reason #1: It’s a security blanket.

Relationships of all kinds give us a sense of comfort and warm feelings, especially when everything else in the world is uncertain.

When times get hard, it’s easy to go back to that sense of comfort, even if the ex is not the best person. It’s the same reason you re-watch your favorite movies and shows after a bad day.

