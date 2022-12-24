Gingerbread Trifle Is A Unique Take On A Gingerbread Style Dessert

Make a statement at your next holiday get-together with this gingerbread trifle. With its many layers of melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese and cookie crumbles, you get to taste all kinds of yummy flavors working together to create the ultimate gingerbread-style dessert. It’ll be the highlight of your holiday table.

TikToker @macy.blackwell is back at it again with yet another creative, one-of-a-kind recipe that never fails to make our mouths water. She’s always in the kitchen whipping up something incredible for us to try, all while dressed up in the cutest holiday outfits.

“If you’re looking for a unique and delicious holiday dessert to bring to your gatherings this season, this gingerbread trifle is a ten out of ten,” she says in her video.

Here’s her recipe for a gingerbread trifle. It looks so pretty, and it’s ridiculously easy to throw everything together.

Ingredients:

-16 ounces of cream cheese

-3/4 cup of sugar

-2 teaspoons of cinnamon

-2 tablespoons of molasses

-3 tablespoons of milk

