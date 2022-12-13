Her Biological Mom Gave Her Up After She Was Born But Kept Her Twin Sister, And Now Decades Later, Her Bio Mom Is Furious About Not Receiving An Invite To Go Wedding Dress Shopping With Her

This thirty-three-year-old woman is actually an identical twin to her sister, named Lena. But, after she was born, she was immediately put up for adoption.

Apparently, her biological parents already had a ton of children. In fact, Lena was their twelfth child, and she was the thirteenth.

For whatever reason, though, her biological mother believed that she was “bad luck” because she was the thirteenth kid. So, she was put up for adoption and raised in another family.

Now, she claims to have always known about Lena and her biological family.

“I knew because originally, my parents were supposed to adopt both of us,” she revealed.

However, her biological parents decided to take Lena back from her adoptive parents after one month, and it broke her adoptive parent’s hearts.

And Lena, on the other hand, was actually raised not knowing that she ever existed– along with the rest of her biological siblings.

Well, that was until they were fourteen years old when they found each other at the King of Prussia Mall. According to her, it was much more shocking for Lena to see her than for her to see Lena– because she obviously already knew that Lena existed.

Her adoptive mom was also there, too, and it was an extremely emotional reunion.

