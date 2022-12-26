In 2000, She Left To Go Christmas Shopping But Never Returned Home: Later, Her Cell Phone Was Found Locked Inside Her Empty Car In The Mall Parking Lot, And She Has Never Been Found

On December 2, 2000, a fifty-year-old woman named Sharon “Shari” Christine Anderson from Stanwood, Washington, planned to complete some Christmas shopping just a few weeks before the holiday.

So, she woke up early that day and informed her husband, John, that she would be at the Everett Mall for much of the afternoon. Then, Sharon figured she would arrive back home around 4:30 p.m.

It was important that she returned from the mall on time, though, because the couple reportedly was supposed to travel to Seattle for the evening to attend a motorcycle show and dinner.

And after John woke up from a nap at 5:30 p.m. and realized that Sharon never got back from the mall, he became worried.

John first reached out to his wife’s best friend, Mary, to ask if she had heard from Sharon or seen her that day. Unfortunately, Mary had not, but she decided to visit the mall and see if Sharon was still inside.

Then, at about 10:00 p.m., Mary discovered Sharon’s pickup truck still parked in the mall parking lot right by Mervyn’s Department Store.

The vehicle was locked, but both Sharon’s cell phone and a gun that she carried for protection were still inside.

Moreover, there were no Christmas gifts in sight– revealing that perhaps Sharon never made it into the mall.

The authorities were then contacted, and various searches were launched, ranging from Everett to Snohomish.

