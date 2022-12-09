More Than 1,000 Paddington Bears And Teddy Bears Were Left Outside The Royal Residences In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth, And They Are All Going To Be Donated To This Children’s Charity

In September, when Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, many mourners dropped off tributes outside of Buckingham Palace in her honor.

Aside from the usual bouquets of flowers and heartfelt notes, there were also lots and lots of teddy bears of all shapes and sizes.

Recently, Buckingham Palace announced that the one thousand-plus teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II would be donated to Barnardo’s children’s charity after being professionally cleaned, of course.

The organization assists vulnerable children and young adults in need and is the largest national children’s charity in the UK.

According to their website, Queen Elizabeth II served as the charity’s patron from 1983 to 2016.

Among the stuffed bears, there were some in the likeness of Paddington Bear, a beloved children’s character in Britain. The toys were left outside royal homes in Windsor and London.

In late September, with a group of over 200 volunteers, The Royal Parks charity began working to “sensitively” clear away the tributes on the gardens.

The popular Paddington, with his signature red hat and blue jacket, became associated with the queen after they appeared together at the Platinum Jubilee concert.

In the video, they can be seen enjoying each other’s company and discussing their love for marmalade sandwiches over cups of tea.

