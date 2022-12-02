She Completely Lied To Her Brother About How Much Money She Has, Even Though He’s Going To Lose His House, Because She Doesn’t Want To Help Him Out

A 39-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 41, and her husband is a farmer. Now, she has a brother who is also 41, and he and his wife are constantly discussing how her husband’s farm is “cute” and “little.”

Her brother and his wife are honestly clueless about what her husband’s farm really looks like because they have never come out to visit, nor have they asked questions about the farm.

“It’s not exactly a cute ‘little’ farm, it’s rather two separate, larger businesses with several employees which he manages and in which he also both works manually (to get a break from the paperwork he hates),” she explained.

“There are also properties he is renting out. I never talked or explained any of that to my brother, he never asked, and both he and his wife have made several comments that showed he is looking down on my husband.”

“Never to my husband’s face, though, if it helps. I am also cautious around my SIL, who has a bit of a spending problem, and my brother, who always enables her.”

From the outside looking in, she says that you would assume that she and her farmer husband are nothing more than your typical middle-class people.

She and her husband do not drive luxury cars, have a fancy house, or do anything that would lead you to believe that they have real money.

Back to her brother and his wife; they have been in financial trouble before, but they bailed themselves out.

Unfortunately, they’re back in an awful financial state all over again. Her brother and his wife are close to losing their home and having nowhere to go, along with their 4-year-old daughter.

